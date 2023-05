Luma Mackenzie Peach Mayhew

Molly Peach Mayhew and Matthew Mayhew of Chilmark announce the birth of a daughter, Luma Mackenzie Peach Mayhew, on May 26, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Luma weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Emmett George Morris

Hana Morris and Michael Morris of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Emmett George Morris, on May 26, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Emmett weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.