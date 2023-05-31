1 of 2

The Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club celebrates the diverse art of Island artists and the talent of its Garden Club members with their Blooming Art event. The annual event is a celebration that pairs art created by local artists with floral interpretations created by Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club members.

The Blooming Art Show is a favorite summer outing for both Vineyard residents and those Island lovers who visit in June. This year the work of 35 Vineyard artists will be exhibited and available for purchase. All artwork sold at Blooming Art will benefit the club, with a portion of the proceeds donated by the artist to the Charitable Initiatives of the M.V. Garden Club. Visitors to the Old Mill may browse the art and floral designs at their own pace, and there will be docents on hand to answer questions about the art, the artists, the floral designs, the Old Mill, and the Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club.

Founded in 1924, the Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club is the oldest conservation organization on the Island. The Old Mill has been owned and maintained by the M.V. Garden Club since 1942. It has been in active use since the 17th century and is one of the many beloved structures found on the Island. With a deed dated from 1760, it is the only building listed on the National Registry of Historic Places in the town of West Tisbury. The Old Mill is located at 690 Edgartown-West Tisbury Road in West Tisbury, across from the Mill Pond.

The special event is open to the public, Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17, from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday, June 18, from 10 am to 3 pm at the Old Mill. No pre-registration is necessary, an admission fee of $10, cash or check, will be taken at the door.