Edgartown: March to the Sea, Starter Plant Swap, First Friday, and Rise dance recital

Happy June. I hope everyone had an enjoyable Memorial Day weekend. Hectic? Yup. It sure was. A sign of what is to come. But we will get a little respite between now and the Fourth of July, when things will really take off.

I’ve just returned from a quick trip to the store. Well, I use the phrase quick trip loosely, given all the people here. I just navigated the new entrance/exit at Stop & Shop, which is now directly across from Chase Road. I sure hope that the smart folks who created that design know more than me. It was a wee bit of bedlam. I’ll stick with the other entrance/exit, by the Dairy Queen. I’m sure like everything, people will get used to it with time.

The annual March to the Sea was last Friday. Each year, the Friday before Memorial Day, the whole school walks down Main Street to Memorial Wharf for a ceremony to honor the servicemen and -women we have lost. It’s such a sweet and beautiful tradition. I don’t know how far the tradition dates back, but I certainly remember it from my days at the Edgartown School. It may well be my favorite day of the school year. The school smells of flowers that the students have brought to cast into the harbor. The kids have a spirit about them. The older kids certainly understand what the event is about, while the younger kids know that it is something special, and have been told about the day in advance. Jamie Craig was this year’s guest speaker, and he did an excellent job. Having served in Desert Storm in the Navy, he lost several friends and shipmates during the war. His speech reminded us how important it was to remember our fallen service members, but also hastened to add that it was OK to enjoy the weekend and celebrate with friends and family. It was a bittersweet and beautiful afternoon.

On Sunday, June 4, from 10 am until 1 pm, you can head on over to the M.V. Ag Hall and meet animals from local farms, such as the Grey Barn and North Tabor Farm. The fee is $5 for kids, $2 for adults, and is a fundraiser for the 4H Club.

The Edgartown library is holding a Starter Plant Swap on June 6 and 7 from 10 am until 6 pm, and June 8 from 10 am until 5 pm. If you started plants from seed this spring and have some extras, you can bring them into the library and “swap” them for other plants. Please label your plants, bring a box to help you carry plants you take home, and no invasive species are permitted.

Friday, June 2, is the first First Friday in Tisbury at Owen Park. It’s a fun event with music, art, and food, and goes from 4 until 11 pm.

The annual Rise dance recital is on June 4 this year, at 10 am and 4 pm. This year’s offering, “Land of 1000 Dances,” will be full of tap, jazz, acro, contemporary, hip-hop, and ballet numbers for all to enjoy. This event is at the PAC, and the cost is $25 for adults, $20 for children 10 and under.

That about does it for this week. With the holiday, deadlines are a little earlier than usual. Have a great week. Remember, patience and kindness will help us get through these busy days.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.