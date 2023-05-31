Oak Bluffs: Strawberry Moon, Venus, Mariposa Museum, Family Center, and Built on Stilts

When the sun sets on June 4, you will be able to see the June full moon, known as the Strawberry Moon. This moon was named for the wild strawberries that ripen this month. Did you know that a strawberry is not a berry? I just learned this recently — strawberries are actually a form of “aggregate fruit” because they form from a flower that has multiple ovaries. Other complex fruits like this are blackberries and raspberries. Actual berries are known as simple fruits, formed from one ovary, like grapes and bananas. Yes, bananas are berries, and now you will win at trivia!

One more note about the night sky — Venus is putting on an evening show in June. It’s been quite bright for a few months, but on June 4 it will reach its greatest eastern elongation from the sun. That will make it really sparkle in the sky after sunset, so keep watching!

Mariposa Museum opens June 3 for weekends, 10 am to 5 pm, at 57 Circuit Ave. The Mariposa explores American history and the African diaspora experience through the creativity of artists and storytellers. The opening exhibit will present exquisite panels embroidered by the women of South Africa’s Kopanang community to tell the story of the universe from creation to the present day. Watch for other shows and programs later in the summer.

IWYC is offering the “Safe Sitter” course on June 10 for grades 6 through 8. This course will teach and certify you to be a fun and safe babysitter. It will be from 10 am to 2:30 pm at IWYC, on the M.V. Community Services campus (Building D). Lunch will be provided; please register by calling 508-693-7900, ext. 402.

The M.V. Family Center is holding an open house for the community on Saturday, June 3, from 11 am to 1 pm. Stop by 35 Greenwood Ave. in Vineyard Haven (you might remember it as the Nathan Mayhew Seminars main building), and learn about the services offered to all Island young families. There will be fun activities, food, and information. Their summer schedule is full of activities, from “Baby’s First Year” to playgroups for toddlers and for about-to-be kindergarteners. IGI supplies lunch twice a week for “Lunch and Play” at the fabulous Family Center playground. The Swap Shop is full of gently used equipment and clothes. Haley Hines is the program coordinator, and you can reach her at 508-687-9182.

The Oak Bluffs School is winding down the school year, with the eighth grade trip to NYC and Pennsylvania on June 5 through 9. The group will see the historic sights in Philadelphia, have fun in Hershey, and see “Harry Potter, the Cursed Child” on Broadway. Eighth grade graduation will take place on June 13 at 5:30 pm at the Tabernacle. The kindergarten and first grade classes had their annual spring concert on May 31. Friday, June 2, is “School Spirit Day” so wear your O.B. colors!

Over at the high school, the junior prom was a success on May 20. This year, the school hosted a wonderful “Evening of the Arts,” showcasing the extraordinary talents of our Island high school students. Graduation is around the corner, on Sunday, June 11. Congratulations to all graduates, and to their parents, too.

Kudos to Phil daRosa and crew for producing the M.V. Sound music festival on May 28 at Island Cove Mini-Golf. It was a really fun event, with great music, food from Stoney Hill Pizza, Deon’s, Goldie’s, and El Gato Grande — plus games for kids, and even a bounce house. It was truly an Island community event; people from every Island town were enjoying the day. I spotted Erik Albert, Oak Bluffs innkeeper, dancing to the reggae band.

Mark your calendar: Oak Bluffs LGBQT Pride Weekend is scheduled for June 10-12. The parade starts at 2 pm on June 10, ending in Ocean Park with a big party. More about the many events next week — proud of our town for hosting these inclusive, fun events!

If you would like to be part of “Built on Stilts” this August, they are now accepting registrations for short performances. Sing, dance, recite poetry — do your thing for this community event in August. Register at builtonstilts.org.

June birthdays are here! On June 2, a very happy birthday to Eddie Pacheco, Mia Rebello, and Mary Johnson. Bert Combra and Jennifer Parkinson celebrate on the 4th. On the 6th we send best wishes to Amelie Loyott and Jennifer Robinson. June 7 is the day to celebrate Janet Howard and Ray Moreis. On June 8, we send many happy returns across the water to expat Jude Sanches! Jude shares the day with Scott Robinson, Bob Murphy, and Frank Lloyd Wright.

Send me your news!

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.