Philbin Beach parking fee increases for renters

Parking at Philbin Beach will be pricier for renters this summer.

During the Aquinnah Select Board meeting on Tuesday, May 23, the board unanimously approved increasing the Philbin Beach parking fees for renters.

Aquinnah town administrator Jeffrey Madison recommended the increase to the board. “We hadn’t upped the parking space for Philbin Beach in five or six years, so I’m suggesting a $25 increase across the board for one week, two weeks, and three weeks,” he said.

This would increase the parking fee from $50 for one week to $75, from $75 for two weeks to $100, and from $100 for three weeks to $125.

The fee increase will not apply to Aquinnah residents.

In other news, the board unanimously signed an intermunicipal agreement to contribute to the repair of Chilmark School’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system.

Tom Murphy was unanimously approved as the new board chair.