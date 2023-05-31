Poet’s Corner: ‘Spring Tankas’

Spring Tankas
By Ellie Bates
vernal equinox
daffodils forsythia
medicine of hope
sunlight warms our heavy hearts
we deserve this change from fear
gold ranunculus
crowded petals like turbans
sit on green stalks
turn their heads in a warm breeze
bow to us as we walk by
night’s iridescence
matches early morning dew
lily of the valley glows
white fragrance in the garden
your little chimes echo joy
amethyst purple
streaks through topaz sunset clouds
blessed with longer days
lilacs already in bloom
remember all brave soldiers
Ellie Bates lives in Edgartown year-round, and is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets and the M.V. Poets’ Collective. Her recently published chapbook, “Seasonal Wonderings Poems for Summer Fall Winter Spring,” reflects the nature and beauty of the Vineyard.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.