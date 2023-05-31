Poet’s Corner: ‘Spring Tankas’

Spring Tankas

By Ellie Bates

vernal equinox

daffodils forsythia

medicine of hope

sunlight warms our heavy hearts

we deserve this change from fear

gold ranunculus

crowded petals like turbans

sit on green stalks

turn their heads in a warm breeze

bow to us as we walk by

night’s iridescence

matches early morning dew

lily of the valley glows

white fragrance in the garden

your little chimes echo joy

amethyst purple

streaks through topaz sunset clouds

blessed with longer days

lilacs already in bloom

remember all brave soldiers

Ellie Bates lives in Edgartown year-round, and is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets and the M.V. Poets’ Collective. Her recently published chapbook, “Seasonal Wonderings Poems for Summer Fall Winter Spring,” reflects the nature and beauty of the Vineyard.

