Real Estate Transactions: May 22 – 26, 2023

Chilmark

May 26, Thomas Huber sold 10 Mollys Way to Nathaniel P. Morgan and Lauren E. Morgan for $1,400,000.

Edgartown

May 22, Marjorie Dure, Lubin Pierre-Alexandre, and Lubin Andromar sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 506 Week 20 to Catherine Tinlin and John Tinlin for $5,000.

May 22, Timothy J. Nealon sold 90 Seventeenth St. North and 52 The Boulevard to Carold Grant and Arlene G. Muckle for $269,334.

May 24, Carol F. Olson sold 9 Dunes Road to Mark Verdi and Gina Verdi for $3,860,000.

May 24, Judith H. Mopsik, trustee of Judith H. Mopsik 2015 Trust, sold 2 Fishermans Knot Road to Eri M. Seguin and Laura C. Seguin for $1,600,000.

May 25, Douglas E. Sederholm sold 81 Thirteenth St. North to Dennis B. Ford for $18,300.

May 26, Molly S. Gasnick, as an individual and trustee of Raymond L. Gasnick and Margaret L. Gasnick Revocable Living Trust, Molly Moncreiff and Philip Moncreiff, trustees of Raymond L. Gasnick and Margaret L. Gasnick Revocable Living Trust, and the Estate of Margaret J. Gasnick sold 26 Holly Bear Lane to Valda R. Crowder for $1,158,000.

Oak Bluffs

May 25, Louis E. Magistrini and Kathryn H. Magistrini sold 21 Kennebec Ave. to Belljuve Botox LLC for $500,000.

May 26, Barbara Holden sold a 25 percent tenancy in common interest of 270 Sea View Ave. to Laura Thomas for $1,000,000.

May 26, Roger Bamford sold a 25 percent tenancy in common interest of 270 Sea View Ave. to Laura Thomas for $1,050,000.

May 26, Adrienne Bamford sold a 25 percent tenancy in common interest of 270 Sea View Ave. to Laura Thomas for $1,050,000.

Tisbury

May 24, Mechanics Street RE Holdings LLC sold 65 Mechanics St. to Harry Rosenzweig for $1,900,000.