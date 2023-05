Bodhi Path Buddhist Center in West Tisbury offers group meditation on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 to 7 pm, and on Sundays, 10 to 11 am. Can’t make it live? No problem. Sessions are available online via Zoom. If you are new to meditation, you’re welcome to come 15 minutes early for an introduction. For more information, visit bodhipath.org or call 508-696-5929.