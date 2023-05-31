Squash Meadow Construction celebrates 100th modular home

On June 7, Squash Meadow Construction will be setting its 100th modular home on the Island. It also happens to be the 8,000th built by Westchester Modular Homes in Wingdale, N.Y. The home, a 4,600-square-foot modern colonial–style home with six bedrooms and five and a half baths, will be delivered to Martha’s Vineyard this month, and will be set on Division Road in Edgartown.

Squash Meadow Construction built its first residential modular home in 2009 in Oak Bluffs, according to a press release. Since that time, they have built residential homes in almost every town on the Island, including some commercial properties and an educational building. The firm has been an authorized builder of Westchester Modular Homes, a leading manufacturer of custom-built, energy-efficient modular homes, since the beginning.

Once the home is set on the foundation, which has already been completed while the house is in production at Westchester Modular’s Wingdale factory, it will take approximately four months to complete. Although the house is delivered with electric, plumbing, and drywall run, there is still a considerable amount of work to be done onsite, including decks, porches, exterior trim and siding, tile, hardwood floors, setting plumbing and electrical fixtures, and custom finishes and woodwork requested by the homeowner.

This house will be transported on three barges, and will be brought to the Island by Tisbury Towing from New Bedford over two days. Once on the Island, the modular boxes are unloaded and driven to the site, where the set crew and Baxter Crane will lift the boxes and set them on the foundation. That will take three days, but by the end of the set, the house will be weather-tight and ready for the carpentry and crews to take over.