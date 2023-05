M.V. Playhouse will host the Irish Repertory Theatre’s production of the awardwinning play, “The Smuggler,” by Ronán Noone. Michael Mellamphy will star as an Irish bartender living in a coastal New England town. This witty thriller is about immigration, corruption, and the underbelly of the American dream. The New Yorker is quoted as saying, “Terrific one-man, one act play.” Tickets at mvplayhouse.org. June 1–3, 7 pm.