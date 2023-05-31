Tisbury: Mah Jongg, Bloomsday celebration, historic cemetery tour, and library fundraiser

Heard on Main Street: Sometimes all a person needs is a hand to hold and a heart to understand.

The Neighborhood Convention will meet at 11 am on Tuesday, June 6, at the Chilmark Community Church on the Menemsha Crossroad. Deborah Medders will speak on “From Restriction to Empowerment.” All are welcome. Bring your sack lunch.

Mah Jongg for Beginners will be limited to eight active learners who want to discover the fundamentals of American Mah Jongg. Become familiar with the National Mah Jongg League rules while gaining an understanding of the basics: the tiles, reading the card, the “Charleston,” and game play. Register to come to the Vineyard Haven library for four Wednesday mornings at 10:30 am on June 14, 21, and 28, and July 5. Call 508-696-4211, ext. 116, or email amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

Bloomsday: Enjoy the annual celebration of music, drama, and humor based on the writings of James Joyce on Saturday, June 17, in the Katharine Cornell Theater at 8 pm. Tickets are $25 at the door, or in advance at Bunch of Grapes (cash or check only). This is a world premiere of a setting of Poem XXXVI from “Chamber Music,” with composer Phillip Dietterich at the piano, and Molly Conole. Gerry Yukevich will perform from the end of “The Dead,” from “Dubliners.” Pam Schnatterly returns as Molly from “Ulysses.” Other scenes and surprises include performances by Kevin Ryan, Alexandro Y. Chiara, and Ian Chickering. More information at 508-696-0539, or jcrelan@yahoo.com.

You can take a historic cemetery tour with historian Tom Dresser from 9 to 10 am on Saturdays June 24 or July 1. Meet outside at the Oak Bluffs library entrance facing the cemetery. You’ll walk about a mile. Weather-dependent.

Along with our town libraries and DPWs and dozens of volunteers, the Vineyard Conservation Society (VCS) will support a monthly beach cleanup from May to October this year: BeFriend a Beach. On the fourth Saturday of the month (and the fourth Saturday every month through October), from 8 to 10 am, you can go to a preselected beach where a volunteer will have bags and gloves, and will handle disposal of the trash. Or you can do it anytime and anywhere. This way you can go to any Island library to pick up a special VCS trash sticker, put that on your collected junk from the beach, and the transfer stations will take it free of charge.

Support the Vineyard Haven library by donating baubles, bows, and bling to the first annual Friends of the Library Accessories and Jewelry Sale. The sale will be at the library on Saturday, June 10, from 10 am to 3 pm. Drop off items at the main desk during regular hours, June 1 through 9. Welcome are women’s and men’s jewelry, from fine to costume, with new or gently used scarves, belts, and purses (no hats!). Place small items of jewelry in sealed plastic bags, including a note for anything special. Proceeds will fund new books and other library services for the community.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Megan Buchanan. Happy birthday on Saturday to Myra Stark, and to my daughter-in-law Laura Mulcahy Mayhew.

Heard on Main Street: Under everyone’s hard shell is someone who wants to be appreciated and loved.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.