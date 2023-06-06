Island charter school celebrates graduates

1 of 14

Nine seniors with the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School walked across the stage Sunday to receive their high school diplomas.

“It was a joyous occasion,” said Charter School president, Peter Steedman. “It was a huge community event and that’s what is so great about the Charter School.”

The graduating class included Amelia George Kyburg-Abbott, Catherine Rose Cosgrave, Nathaniel Camargo Weisman, Matti-Lyn Ann Floyd, Putu Angelica Rose Crowell, Graysen Izabel Kirk Linn, Brianna Oliveira, Kent Crowell Healy, and Andre Charles Jose De Sena.

Steedman says that the seniors are the first to participate in the International Baccalaureate program. The program is for juniors and seniors, and was introduced at the Charter School when the graduating class were juniors.

The program is known for its rigor, and exams are graded by teachers across the world.

Steedman also noted that the graduates also attended high school at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, another challenge.

“They are really a remarkable class and a courageous class,” Steedman said.

Graduates will attend colleges like Columbia University, Northeastern University, and Emmanuel College, to name a few.

The Charter School is currently celebrating its 26th year on the Island.

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School graduation is Sunday, June 11.