Rise Vineyard Performing Arts performed “Land of 1000 Dances” last Sunday on the stage at the Performing Arts Center. This was the dance company’s 16th annual recital, and offered two different shows at the PAC. The year-end performance highlighted the accomplishments of the dance students in the choreographic styles of jazz, tap, ballet, acrobatics, contemporary, and hip-hop. The show had the goal of capturing 1000 dance moves, from the turn of the century to present day. Styles included everything from the waltz, polka and cha-cha to the hustle, the twist, and gangnam style.