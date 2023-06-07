Genesis Angelina Velasquez Perdomo

Andrea Perdomo and Jose Velasquez of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Genesis Angelina Velasquez Perdomo, on May 30, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Genesis weighed 6 pounds, 15.8 ounces.

Ayla Goncalves Marques

Rayane Taveres Marques and Hercules Goncalves Pereira of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Ayla Goncalves Marques, on May 30, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Ayla weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

Stella Mae Rasmussen

Emilyanne Rassmussen and Trey Rassmussen of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Stella Mae Rasmussen, on May 18, 2023. Stella weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

Antonio Stosic Vilaca

Aleksandra Stosic Vilaca and Joao Pedro Maciel Vilaca of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Antonio Stosic Vilaca, on June 3, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.