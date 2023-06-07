Court report: May 17 – June 1, 2023

May 17

Jonathan R. Jacobs, Oak Bluffs; 33, larceny from building: continued to pretrial hearing.

May 22

Kyle H. Ribeiro, Vineyard Haven; 22, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jade L. Correll, Vineyard Haven; 22, leaving scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.

Akiet A. Anderson, Vineyard Haven; 20, trespassing: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Jeova Gomes-Pereira, Medford; 40, speeding, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.

William Hermann, Oak Bluffs; 21, defacing property, disorderly conduct: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $300 restitution and a letter of apology to the Oak Bluffs library.

May 25

Naiara Apolinaria, Vineyard Haven; 25, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, failing to stop/yield: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Luciano Coimbra, Vineyard Haven; 49, number plate violation by attempting to conceal ID, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Givanildo Alves-Defreitas, Vineyard Haven; 46, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, failing to stop/yield: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

May 26

Michael T. Pagliarini-Gover, Vineyard Haven; 34, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs by June 9.

Nicole S. Cleary, Vineyard Haven; 41, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Andrew Burnett, Cranston, R.I.; 22, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, failing to yield at intersection: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs by June 9.

May 30

Elijah K. Matthews, Aquinnah; 24, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Nikolai Anderson, Holliston; 20, shoplifting by asportation, receiving stolen property worth up to $1,200: continued to pretrial hearing.

Leroy Knight, Vineyard Haven; 46, speeding, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Leroy Knight, Vineyard Haven; 46, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, obstructed/nontransparent window, speeding: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Anastasia Tucker, Beverly, N.J.; 26, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Gabriel A. Nascimento, Oak Bluffs; 23, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, no inspection/sticker, speeding: continued to pretrial hearing.

Leandro J. Deoliveira, Oak Bluffs; 24, speeding, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Keano Cole, Vineyard Haven; 36, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, marked lanes violation, in possession of an open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Daquan R. Sugar, Edgartown; 27, disorderly conduct on public conveyance, threatening to commit crime, assault and battery on an individual 60 years or older and/or disabled, evading taxi fare, assaulting bus driver: continued to pretrial hearing.

Abraham V. Torres, Vineyard Haven; 56, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, speeding: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

June 1

Nathanael D. Felicio, Vineyard Haven; 19, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Aguinaldo A. Vieira, Vineyard Haven; 54, number plate violation by attempting to conceal ID, unregistered motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Filipe Pereira, Edgartown; 22, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs.

Marcos V. Liberato, Vineyard Haven; 24, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, failing to stop/yield: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.