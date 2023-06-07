Cribbage Club results

Twenty members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club showed up at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:

First, Kathy Kinsman with a 11/5 +74 card

Second, Dick Kelly with a 10/5 +50

Third, Jack Silvia with a 9/4 +36

Fourth, Hope MacLeod with a 8/4 +25

Fifth, Byram Devine with a 8/4 +18

There were five 24-point hands, by Dick Kelly, Neale Bassett, Bob Hakenson (who had two), and Byram Devine.

We play every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. If you like to play cribbage, please come and check us out. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start play at 6 pm sharp.