Edgartown: Spring weather, recycling ink cartridges, Alpaca Yoga, and Pride parade

It seems weird to be writing a column for June when the weather feels more like April. Gray, cold, windy, and folks wearing warm jackets while outside. And it looks like a whole week of this weather. I hope that I’ve saved up enough joy and happiness from the bright sunny days we’ve had recently to tide me over until the sun comes back. I’ve always known that I struggle with winter, but this weekend has shown me that, like the plants and flowers, I really do derive my energy from the sun. I’ve been a lazybones all weekend.

Gabby Hoxsie, daughter of Pam and Chris Hoxsie and granddaughter of Dr. Russell Hoxsie, has recently returned to the Island to work at real estate agency Point B Realty and reconnect with her Island friends and family after living in Boston for eight years. Gabby obtained her degree in psychology from Boston College, and then went on to achieve her master’s degree in marketing. Welcome home, Gabby.

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard recycles used inkjet cartridges. It keeps them out of the landfills and postpones their decomposition, which can take over 1,000 years. There are drop boxes at the town halls in Chilmark and Aquinnah, the YMCA, and the libraries in West Tisbury, Tisbury, Oak Bluffs, and Edgartown. Contact Irene Ziebarth at 202-680-8076 or ireneziebarth@gmail.com with any questions.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Donny Benefit on June 6, Lucia Hayman on June 8, and Brooke Leahy on June 9.

Interested in Alpaca Yoga? You can take part, in person or virtually, on Saturday mornings at 11 am at Island Alpaca. The cost is $35 per 45-minute session in the pastures, followed by a meet and greet with the alpaca. Bring your camera and arrive 15 to 20 minutes early to sign in. Reservations are suggested by visiting its website, alpacayoga.com.

The second annual LGBTQ parade is this Saturday at 3 pm. It kicks off down near the Island Queen, I believe, and marches up to and along Circuit Ave., ending at Ocean Park for music and fun events.

I wish I had more to offer this week. I guess when we’re in that little lull between Memorial Day and Fourth of July and it’s cold and gray, news really is in short supply. As I write this, it’s Monday, and the weather pattern is holding, though it’s maybe a little better. I made it to work today, and actually feel pretty good, so I guess I can forgive myself a lazy weekend. It’s not like I didn’t do anything at all. I did laundry, grocery shopped a little, cleaned the house, that sort of thing. It just wasn’t an overly productive weekend. That said, I’m still looking forward to sunshine again.

Have a great week ahead. Share some news or events. And as always, be kind.

