Hebrew Center announces guests for 2023 summer speakers series

On July 6-7, the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center welcomes Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin for a presentation on “Democracy, Gun Violence and the American Social Contract: Defending the Constitution against Insurrectionism and Authoritarianism.”

The presentation is part of the Hebrew Center’s Summer Institute speaker series. The center has brought world-renowned speakers and films with Jewish themes to the Vineyard since its inception in 2001, and has become a cultural institution on the Island.

Policy analyst and national security expert Susan Eisenhower will be joining the center July 13-14 to present her talk, “The Second Cold War: Was It Avoidable? What Will It Mean?”

On July 20-21, Virginia-based journalist Beth Macy, author of “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America,” will talk about “Hope and Help: America’s Overdose Crisis.”

Former director of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism and Newsweek magazine’s “most influential rabbi in America,” Rabbi David Saperstein, will be holding his talk, “Battles over Religious Freedom: Abortion, LGBTQ Rights, and Public Prayer,” on July 27-28.

President and CEO of the New York Philharmonic Deborah Borda will join the center August 3-4 to present her talk, “The Best Seat in the House.”

Economist and current president of Harvard University Lawrence Bacow will hold “A Conversation with Larry Bacow” on August 10-11.

Visit the website for the Hebrew Center’s Summer Institute, mvsummerinstitute.org, for more information or to purchase tickets.