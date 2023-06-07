Local nonprofits get United Way funding

The Cape and Islands United Way hosted a grant reception at the West End restaurant in Hyannis on Wednesday, May 17, recognizing a number of nonprofit partners that were awarded community impact funding in the 2023–24 grant cycle.

More than $450,000 was granted to fund programs that create housing stability, promote health, improve educational success, encourage economic stability, and support basic needs.

In addition to these main focus areas, there were committees dedicated to overseeing the grant awards to organizations serving Martha’s Vineyard and programs that support women and children (Women United).

“Martha’s Vineyard has a strong network of organizations that have been serving the Island community for many years. Investing in these forward-thinking programs and services will pay dividends for years to come,” said Mark Skala, president of Cape and Islands United Way.

Nearly $60,000 was granted to the following organizations: Boys and Girls Club of Martha’s Vineyard — an afterschool program, for out-of-school-time learning; Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard — a respite program; Island Grown Initiative Summer Lunch Program; Martha’s Vineyard Community Services — family childcare provider training and engagement; Sassafras Earth Education — Earth Knowledge program.