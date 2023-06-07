Oak Bluffs: Pride Month, Blooming Art Show, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and ‘Timeless’ exhibit

“When all Americans are treated as equal, no matter who they are or whom they love, we are all more free.” –President Barack Obama

I quote the former president in honor of Pride Month. In June, we honor the movement for LGBTQ rights and celebrate LGBTQ culture. The concept of Pride Month began after the Stonewall riots in 1969, when an unnecessary and violent raid on a gay club in lower Manhattan sparked protests. Flags are flown as a welcome and acknowledgement of the rights of our family members and neighbors.

Youth Pride MV, a group run by Island Wide Youth Collaborative (IWYC) and the Youth Task Force (YTF), have been hard at work building a float for the 2023 Pride Parade in Oak Bluffs. The parade starts at the Island Queen at 3 pm on Saturday, June 10, and travels up Circuit Ave. to Ocean Park, where there will be a park party with music and festivities, sponsored by the Oak Bluffs Association. It was a great celebration last year, I am looking forward to it! The weekend also includes a dance party at the Ritz on Friday night, and two Drag Brunch seatings at the Red Cat on Sunday (11 am and 1 pm). For more information, visit queerhubmv.com, or obamv.com.

Congratulations to Emily and Trey Rasmussen on the birth of their daughter, Stella Mae! She is the first grandchild for Bob and Lisa Williston, and the second in one year for Chris Rasmussen — not to mention the first Rasmussen baby girl in something like 90 years!

On Sunday, June 11, at 2 pm, there will be a “Celebration of a Life Well-Lived” for Susie Safford at the First Congregational West Tisbury Church. Susie left us too soon on Feb. 11, after a truly well-lived life. The community is invited to join her family and share memories.

Pat Law’s band, ESP, will be performing at the P.A. Club on Saturday, June 10, at 6 pm. Pat will be singing lots of your favorite songs along with Merrily Fenner on vocals, keyboard, bass, and guitar, Chris Sidel on drums, and guest guitarist/vocalist Christine McLean. Bring your friends for a great evening of music.

Save the date: The M.V. Garden Club will hold its “Blooming Art Show” over Father’s Day weekend, June 16 – 18. This glorious celebration of Island art and floral design will take place at the Old Mill in West Tisbury, showcasing new and familiar Island artists with a particularly creative array of work. It is a fundraiser for the good work of the Garden Club, including their scholarship fund, the Old Mill preservation fund, and other community charitable initiatives. The show will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm. The admission fee is $10. See you there!

Another date to save is June 16, for the Big Brothers Big Sisters 11th annual “Blooming Bids for Kids” at Featherstone Center for the Arts, from 5 to 7 pm. This ultimate garden party features live and silent auctions, plentiful hors d’oeuvres provided by V. Jaime Hamlin Catering, beverages, sweet treats, flowers, and fun. Proceeds benefit the wonderful work of BBBS, and all the children and families they support. Register for the event at emassbigs.org.

Speaking of Featherstone, currently showing in the Francine Kelly Gallery is “Timeless,” celebrating the work of 31 Island women who are over the age of 80. Do yourself a favor and see this breathtaking exhibit. The work of these artists will inspire and amaze you! The show is up through July 2.

Irene Ziebarth from the League of Women Voters informed me that the league recycles used inkjet cartridges. This keeps them out of landfills, where the decomposition of these cartridges can take over 1,000 years. The Oak Bluffs library and the YMCA both have drop boxes for your ink cartridges, and they can also be found at other town libraries or town halls. For more info, you can call Irene at 202-680-8076.

Happy birthday to Michael J. Fox on June 9. New grandma Lisa Williston celebrates on the 10th, along with Maggie Pacheco, Haley Hines, and Sasha Obama. We also wish Will and Sue deBettencourt a happy anniversary on the 10th Hilde Combra will celebrate 90 years young on June 11. June 12 is the birthday of Anne Frank. Sandi Hakala celebrates on Flag Day, June 14. On the 15th, we celebrate Judy Pizzella and Britney Zrakas.

