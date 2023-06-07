Poet’s Corner: ‘amid the alien corn’

amid the alien corn

By Michael Oliveira

i killed Innocence first

as a means of survival

Kindness held its own

in spite of my denial

Compassion feigned ignorance

opting not to hear

there was no end to Mercy

for reasons still unclear

yet Love i sought to nurture

with gentle tender care

had withered in the Shadow

of one no longer there

Michael Oliveira has lived and worked on Martha’s Vineyard for decades. He currently lives in East Falmouth.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.