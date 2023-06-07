Trustees taps new president and CEO

The Trustees of Reservations (TTOR) has appointed Katie Theoharides as the organization’s new president and CEO.

The position has been held by interim president and CEO Nicie Panetta since October, following former president John Judge’s resignation announcement after less than a year on the job.

“We are thrilled to have Katie joining us at The Trustees,” The Trustees board of directors said in a written statement issued Wednesday. “At her core she is an environmentalist who cares for land conservation and for mobilizing people through a shared reverence for nature. She embraces The Trustees’ mission of connecting people with nature through conservation, recreation, art, and shared history.”

Theoharides has served as Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs for the Baker-Polito Administration, before heading U.S. operations for German energy company and offshore wind developer RWE.

“The decades ahead will require a deep sense of urgency and dedicated work to bring people together to protect our environment and implement solutions for a changing climate,” Theoharides said in the statement. “The Trustees have long understood that by connecting people to nature through culture and belonging we can build a love and passion for stewarding our natural world and, in so doing, improve human health, enhance quality of life, foster social justice, and build resilient communities. I couldn’t be more thrilled to join this mission and to work side-by-side with the dedicated staff, volunteers, and governance of this fantastic organization.”

“We are excited to have Katie leading our organization, and we look forward to having her collaborative, service-oriented leadership build upon The Trustees’ enduring legacy,” the board is quoted.