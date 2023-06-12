Juneteenth on the Island

Juneteenth is America’s second Independence Day, and commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Though President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865, that Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops came to Galveston, Texas, to inform the community that enslaved people were free. The name Juneteenth is derived from combining “June” and “nineteenth.” This historic holiday is also referred to as Freedom Day, Juneteenth Independence Day, and Emancipation Day. To recognize and celebrate Juneteenth, numerous events will be happening on the Island this weekend from June 16 to 19, including speakers, films, visual arts, panel discussions, food, and more.

There are a number of film screenings taking place over the three-day celebration, starting with a double feature on Friday, June 16 — “Jubilee Juneteenth & the Thirteenth” and “The 1619 Project.” Union Chapel Education and Cultural Institute and Inkwell Haven Foundation invite all to a screening of “Jubilee, Juneteenth & the Thirteenth” at 4 pm, followed by a panel discussion with Kerri Greenidge from the Museum of African American History at 5 pm. “Jubilee, Juneteenth & the Thirteenth” portrays the important role that African Americans in Massachusetts played in the abolition of slavery. At 5:30 pm, watch the first episode of “The 1619 Project,” based on Pulitzer prizewinner Nikole Hannah-Jones’ 1619 Project. Both screen at Union Chapel, 55 Narragansett Ave., Oak Bluffs.

At 3 pm, also on Friday, a screening of the Steven Spielberg film “Amistad,” starring Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins, Matthew McConaughey, and Djimon Hounsou will be shown. “Amistad” is based on the events in 1839 aboard the Spanish slave ship La Amistad. This screening takes place at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center, 79 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven. Don’t miss the Waterkolours Gallery pop-up exhibit hosted by MV Salads, featuring works by BIPOC artists. 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm, also on Friday, June 16. MV Salads is at 55 Circuit Ave. in Oak Bluffs.

On Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, tour the ship Amistad, a replica of the ship that was taken over by a group of enslaved people in 1839. Once ashore in New Haven, Conn., they engaged in a legal battle for their freedom. The U.S. Supreme Court decided that their actions were justified, and ordered that they be freed. The Amistad will anchor at Tisbury Wharf for Juneteenth weekend, courtesy of the nonprofit Discovering Amistad. This event is free. 10 am to 4 pm. 144 Beach Road, Tisbury.

At 10 am, Saturday, June 17, Martha’s Vineyard Museum will host a panel discussion with author and historian Dr. Timothy Walker; Dr. Lee Blake, who is president of the New Bedford Historical Society; Bow Van Riper, research librarian at the museum, and executive director of Discovering Amistad, Paula Mann-Agnew. Museum board member Shelley Stewart will be the moderator for this discussion. The event takes place at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. Tickets are $50.

Inkwell Haven Foundation and the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association will begin the annual Juneteenth Jubilee Cultural Festival with a flag-raising ceremony at 12:30 pm on Saturday at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. After the flag raising, learn more about Martha’s Vineyard history from Pulitzer prizewinner Nikole Hannah-Jones, then continue the celebration by watching performances by Grammy awardwinning jazz pianist Christian Sands; renowned actress Lynn Whitfield; musician, vocalist, and Rock Noire founder Grace Gibson; and the Island’s very own Seán and Siren. Free.

Also on Saturday, from 1 to 3 pm, join Edgartown library for a picnic on their front lawn. Chef Look will be serving up delicious dishes. While partaking, listen to live music by R and B singer, songwriter, and guitarist Andrew Sue Wing. This event is free and open to the public. At 7:15 pm on Saturday, the Martha’s Vineyard Comedy Festival screens “The Original Kings of Comedy,” directed by Spike Lee, at the Strand Theater in Oak Bluffs. “The Original Kings of Comedy” features comedians Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, and Bernie Mac.

On Sunday, June 18, at 10 am, the Rev. Michael Eric Dyson, social justice activist, scholar, and author, will hold a special Sunday service at Union Chapel to celebrate Juneteenth. This is a free event. Later on Sunday, from 6 to 9 pm, at the Portuguese-American Club, 137 Vineyard Ave. in Oak Bluffs, the Martha’s Vineyard’s NAACP branch presents the second annual Taste of Juneteenth. Enjoy a sampling of delectable dishes created by BIPOC chefs that reflect the Black cultural experience. At the Unitarian Universalist Society on Sunday at 10 am, Jim Thomas, founder of the Slave Song Project, dedicated to education about the history and interpretation of slave songs, will give a talk. Thomas attended Fisk University in Nashville during the late ’50s, and sang with the Fisk Jubilee Singers, directed by John Wesley Work, a scholar and publisher of slave songs who took the Jubilee singers on tour throughout the world.

On Monday, June 19, at 10 am, the Edgartown Yacht Club, 1 Dock St., will hold the second annual Juneteenth Gospel Brunch, which will honor Capt. William Pinkney, and features a performance by Athene Wilson. After brunch, take a private tour of the Amistad. Tickets for brunch are $125 each. Also on Monday, the Oak Bluffs Association hosts a picnic at Inkwell Beach. Pack your favorite food and enjoy games provided by Island Spirit Kayaks, Stefanie Wolf Designs, and the Lazy Frog. 4 to 6 pm.

But wait, there’s more. On Tuesday, June 20, at 5:30 pm, show off your cooking chops by sharing your favorite recipe from the cookbook “Watermelon and Red Birds,” by Nicole A. Taylor, at the Oak Bluffs library. The cookbook is available at the circulation desk.

Juneteenth is a time to reflect and rejoice. Learn, listen, and honor Juneteenth by attending any number of events during the Island’s three-day celebration.