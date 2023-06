$1.2 million given out for school scholarships

1 of 7

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School students in the class of 2023 were awarded $1.2 million dollars during awards night on Friday, June 9.

Here are the recipients:

African American Heritage Trail Nancy Michael Scholarship: Aiyana Corriea

Alice Blackwood Memorial Scholarship: Hyunki Seonwoo

Alida Carey Gulick Memorial Scholarship: Everthon Santos da Silva

American Legion Auxiliary Unit #257 Scholarship: Christian Turner

Boathouse Foundation Culinary, Hospitality, and Recreation Scholarship: Lucas Cacique and Andrea Morse

Bradford and Dorothy Church Memorial Scholarship: Rayssa De Oliveira; Annabel Eddy; Ella Keene; Sophia Kokoszka; Aileen Mahoney; Nicole Menton; Isabella Merriam; Lily Moran; Juliet Morse; Andrea Morse; Linus Munn; Camden Napior; Nikola Nikolov; Kinley Rinzin; Eamon Savard; Mackenzie Shaw; and Griffin Stead

Bradford Pachico Memorial Scholarship: Nicole Menton

Buzz Blankenship Memorial Scholarship Matt Pouliot

Cape Cod Association Scholarship Parker Blake

Cape Cod Association Scholarship Nolan Carreirio

Cape Cod Association Scholarship Josephine Merry

Cape Cod Association Scholarship Clyde Smith

Cape Cod Community College Presidential High School Scholarship: Carlos Burgos

Cape Cod Community College Presidential High School Scholarship: Luke Nascimento

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Charitable Foundation Scholarship Award: Sandy Da Silva

Captain Frederick G. Bohenberger Scholarship Fund in Memory of Deputy Sheriff John Robert Kotfila, Jr.: Madison Packish

Captain Frederick G. Bohenberger Scholarship Fund in Memory of Deputy Sheriff John Robert Kotfila, Jr.: Lillian Tewhey

Captain Frederick G. Bohenberger Scholarship Fund in Memory of Deputy Sheriff John Robert Kotfila, Jr.: Christian Turner

Charles A. Davis Memorial Scholarship Offered by Martha’s Vineyard Education Association: Kayla Dow

Chilmark School PTO Scholarship Fund Cali Giglio

Chilmark Volunteer Firemen’s Association Adrienne Christy

Chilmark Volunteer Firemen’s Association Eloise Christy

Chilmark Volunteer Firemen’s Association Jacob Glasgow

Chilmark Volunteer Firemen’s Association Annalee Hoy

Chilmark Volunteer Firemen’s Association – Betty Eddy Memorial: Ella Keene

Chilmark Volunteer Firemen’s Association – Betty Eddy Memorial: Quinn Littlefield

Chilmark Volunteer Firemen’s Association – David Kurth Memorial: Emma Williamson

Christian Manley Scholarship Alexia Campbell

Churchill Memorial Scholarship Matt Pouliot

Best Construction Scholarship Maria Sanchez Roa Best Construction Scholarship Alexander Walsh

Daughters of the American Revolution – Good Citizen Award: Paige Alley

Daughters of the American Revolution / MV Seacoast Defence Chapter Liberty Pole Scholarship: Tobias Roberts

Daughters of the American Revolution/Martha’s Vineyard Seacoast Defence Chapter in Memory of Fannie Allen Deane: Marcos Rodrigues

David and Mary Goulart Memorial Scholarship: Harper Hearn

David and Mary Goulart Memorial Scholarship: Lora Nikolova

David Campbell Memorial Scholarship: Alana Nevin

Davin A. Tackabury Memorial Scholarship for Photography: Lucas Belain

Dorothy Block Memorial Scholarship Jayden Baird

Dorothy West Scholarship Fund Mackenzie Shaw

Dukes County Deputy Sheriff’s Assoc. Scholarship Lucas Belain

Dukes County Deputy Sheriff’s Assoc. Scholarship Anna Julia Duarte

Dukes County Deputy Sheriff’s Assoc. Scholarship Madison Packish

Edgartown Fire Association Scholarship Carlos Burgos

Edgartown Fire Association Scholarship Abigail Gilley

Edgartown Fire Association Scholarship Ingrid Gundersen

Edgartown Fire Association Scholarship Maggie Moffett

Edgartown Patrolman’s Association Scholarship Evelyn Brewer

Edgartown Patrolman’s Association Scholarship Jack Crawford

Edgartown Patrolman’s Association Scholarship Maggie Moffett

Edgartown School PTA Scholarship Evelyn Brewer

Edgartown School PTA Scholarship Micah Simmons

Edmond G. Coogan Award Ella Keene

Eileen Mayhew May Memorial Scholarship Award in

Creative Writing Mackenzie Shaw

Eleanor Petricone Scholarship Romain Lyn

Elmer Hobson DeLoura Scholarship Parker Blake

Elmer Hobson DeLoura Scholarship Clara Cabral

Elmer Hobson DeLoura Scholarship Nolan Carreiro

Elmer Hobson DeLoura Scholarship Rayssa De Oliveira

Elmer Hobson DeLoura Scholarship Anna Julia Duarte

Elmer Hobson DeLoura Scholarship Hannah Hoff

Elmer Hobson DeLoura Scholarship Aubrey Holmes

Elmer Hobson DeLoura Scholarship Lincoln Marino

Elmer Hobson DeLoura Scholarship Eduardo Marques

Elmer Hobson DeLoura Scholarship Linus Munn

Elmer Hobson DeLoura Scholarship Hannah Murphy

Elmer Hobson DeLoura Scholarship Nicholas Rego

Elmer Hobson DeLoura Scholarship Tobias Roberts

Elmer Hobson DeLoura Scholarship Maria Sanchez Roa

Elmer Hobson DeLoura Scholarship Emma Williamson

Eric Bergeron MacLean Memorial Varsity Hockey Scholarship

Provided by the MVRHS Hockey Booster Club Nicholas Rego

Esta and Robert Epstein Scholarship presented by the Martha’s Vineyard Film Society: Genevieve Hyland

Esta and Robert Epstein Scholarship presented by the Martha’s Vineyard Film Society Julia Sayre

Esta and Robert Epstein Scholarship presented by the Martha’s Vineyard Film Society: Maya Tomkins

Esta and Robert Epstein Scholarship presented by the Martha’s Vineyard Film Society: Violette Wetterhahn

Ethel A. Wood Memorial Scholarship: Nikola Nikolov

Featherstone Center for the Arts Scholarship: Kamar Dehaney

Foster Silva Scholarship Sam Gurney

Friends of Sengekontacket Maria Sanchez Roa

General George W. Goethals Post #257 of the American Legion Scholarship: Aileen Mahoney

Geoff Pease Memorial Scholarship Maya Tomkins

Georgia Roth Scholarship Fund Alexia Campbell

Georgia Roth Scholarship Fund Rachel Arruda

Glenn R. Hearn Scholarship Fund Nicholas Rego

Greater Southeastern Massachusetts Labor Council Nolan Carreiro

Gretchen Manter Memorial Scholarship Maggie Bernard

Herbert Nathan Putnam III Mulligan Fund Scholarship Lincoln Marino

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Paige Alley

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Lucas Belain

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Nick BenDavid

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Madeleine Bengtsson

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Maggie Bernard

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Maggie Best

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Parker Blake

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Evelyn Brewer

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Carlos Burgos

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Nolan Carreiro

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Richard Combra

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship William Crabtree

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Daniel da Silva

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Samuel Gurney

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Annalee Hoy

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Ella Keene

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Sophia Kokoszka

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Josephine Merry

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Maggie Moffet

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Hannah Murphy

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Alana Nevin

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Madison Packish

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Matt Pouliot

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Kinley Rinzin

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Elizabeth Robinson

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Gabriella Sampio Da Silva

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Maria Sanchez Roa

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Daniel Serpa

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Maisie Sherman

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Lillian Tewhey

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship Emma Williamson

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship in Memory of Louis R. Toscano: Rachel Arruda

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship in Memory of Timothy Fullin: Nicholas BenDavid

Holy Ghost Association Scholarship in Memory of Timothy Fullin: Josephine Welch

Hutker Architects, Inc. Design Scholarship Aiyana Corriea

Iris, Bettie and Wanza Davis Family Memorial Scholarship: Kaio Santos Da Silva

Jake Sequoia Baird Memorial Award: Jake Maccaferri

Javan E. Bayne Memorial Scholarship Kayla Dow

Javan E. Bayne Memorial Scholarship Jaheem Richards

John G. and Patricia G. Rogers Memorial Scholarship Jack Crawford

John, Elise, and Ellen Goepper Scholarship Maria Andrade

John, Elise, and Ellen Goepper Scholarship Hyunki Seonwoo

John, Elise, and Ellen Goepper Scholarship Kinley Rinzin

John, Elise, and Ellen Goepper Scholarship Abigail Gilley

John, Elise, and Ellen Goepper Scholarship Sam Folts

John, Elise, and Ellen Goepper Scholarship Ryan Harding

John, Elise, and Ellen Goepper Scholarship Mackenzie Shaw

Joseph A. Jones Memorial Scholarship Isaac Moreis

Kevin Johnson Cross Country Scholarship Award Adrienne Christy

Kevin Johnson Cross Country Scholarship Award Eloise Christy

Kevin Johnson Cross Country Scholarship Award Daniel Serpa

League of Women Voters of MV Scholarship Jacob Riis

Lillian B. Perry Memorial Scholarship : Eamon Savard

Look, Dolby, Rebello Scholarship Provided by Steamship Authority Employees in Memory of David Look, Brian Dolby, Christopher Rebello, Rufus Peterson, and Peter Duart: Richard Combra and Nicole Menton.

Louis Toscano Memorial Scholarship Isabella Merriam

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Sofia Alexander

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Paige Alley

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Maria Andrade

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Rachel Arruda

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Preston Averill

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Jayden Baird

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Jocelyn Baliunas

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Lucas Belain

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Nicholas BenDavid

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Maggie Best

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Parker Blake

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Annabelle Brothers

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Jabril Browne

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Carlos Burgos

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Clara Cabral

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Lucas Cacique

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Alexia Campbell

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Nolan Carreiro

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Richard Combra

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Aiyana Correia

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund William Crabtree

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Gabriella Da Silva

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Sandy da Silva

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Andressa Da Trindade

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Rayssa De Oliveira

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Gabriella DeBlase

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Kamar Dehaney

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Katherine Desorcy

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Kayla Dow

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Anna Julia Duarte

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Annabel Eddy

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Faith Fecitt

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Christian Flanders

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Samuel Folts

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Grace Gallagher

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Abigail Gilley

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Jacob Finn Glasgow

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Sindy Gonsalves

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Trevor Gullotta

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Ingrid Gundersen

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Ryan Harding

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Lanieca Haughton

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Harper Hearn

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Hannah Hoff

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Margaret Hoff

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Aubrey Holmes

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Annalee Hoy

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Genevieve Hyland

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Ella Keene

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Pedro Khouri

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Sophia Kokoszka

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Ryan Koster

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Henry Kyburg-Abbott

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Terrence Lett

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Quinn Littlefield

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Romain Lyn

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Joseph D. Maccaferri

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Aileen Mahoney

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Liam Marek

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Lincoln Marino

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Eduardo Marques

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Jack Marshard

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Ava McGee

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Nicole Menton

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Isabella Merriam

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Josephine Merry

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Laiza Miller

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Maggie Moffet

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Lily Moran

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Isaac Moreis

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Juliet Morse

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Andrea Morse

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Linus Munn

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Hannah Murphy

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Teagan Myers

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Camden Napior

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Luke Dolglas Nascimento

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Alana Nevin

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Nikola Nikolov

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Lora Nikolova

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Mya O’Neill

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Ianna Oliveira

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Madison Packish

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Vivian Peak

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Matt Pouliot

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Matteus Prata

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Gordon Prescott

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Nicholas Rego

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Jacob Riley

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Samuel Riley

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Kinley Rinzin

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Tobias Roberts

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Elizabeth Robinson

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Marcos Rodrigues

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Matheus Rodrigues

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Sydney Rydzewski

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Maria Sanchez Roa

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Kaio Santos Da Silva

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Everthon Santos Da Silva

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Arthur Santos Da Silva

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Eamon Savard

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Hyunki Seonwoo

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Daniel Serpa

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Mackenzie Shaw

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Maisie Sherman

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Micah Cameron Simmons

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Christian Smith

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Lorhana Souza

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Griffin Stead

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Hannah Tate-Arena

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Lillian Tewhey

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Kamel Timmons

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Maya Tomkins

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Christian Turner

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Caroline Walsh

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Alexander Walsh

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Violette Wetterhahn

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Shantavia Whylly

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund: Emma Williamson

Louise, Sven, and Anna Betty Carlson Scholarship Fund Luke Yuhas

Luke Gurney Memorial Scholarship Fund Christian Flanders

Luke Gurney Memorial Scholarship Fund Ella Keene

Luke Gurney Memorial Scholarship Fund Henry Kyburg-Abbott

Luke Gurney Memorial Scholarship Fund Maria Sanchez Roa

Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society Scholarship Annalee Hoy

Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society Scholarship Ella Keene

Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society Scholarship Maria Sanchez Roa

Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation Scholarship: Jocelyn Baliunas

Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation Scholarship: Matthew Littlefield

Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation Scholarship: Hannah Murphy

Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation Scholarship: Daniel Serpa

Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association Hannah Hoff

Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association Ryan Koster

Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society – Caroline Worthington Scholarship Jack Crawford

Martha’s Vineyard Community Television Internship Program in Digital Media Hanna Santos

Martha’s Vineyard Community Television Internship Program in Digital Media: Shantavia Whylly

Martha’s Vineyard Educators Association – Education Scholarship: Maya Tomkins

Martha’s Vineyard Educators Association – Education Scholarship: Emma Williamson

Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club Scholarship Sam Gurney

Martha’s Vineyard Horse Council Scholarship in Memory of William M. Honey: Gabriella DeBlase

Martha’s Vineyard Horse Council Scholarship in Memory of William M. Honey Abigail Gilley

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Scholarship Fund Ianna Oliveira

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Scholarship Fund Marcos Rodrigues

Martha’s Vineyard Insurance – Irene Resendes Memorial Scholarship Luke Yuhas

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Field Hockey Booster Club Scholarship Jocelyn Baliunas

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Field Hockey Booster Club Scholarship Alana Nevin

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Girls Ice Hockey Booster Club Scholarship: Penelope Long

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Girls Ice Hockey Booster Club Scholarship: Lily Moran

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Girls Ice Hockey Booster Club Scholarship: Alana Nevin

Martha’s Vineyard Rotary Club Diana Bardwell Memorial Scholarship: Tobias Roberts

Martha’s Vineyard Rotary Club Travel Education Award Juliet Morse

Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby Theodore C. and Sarah Howes Memorial Scholarship in Oceanographic Studies: Henry Kyburg-Abbot

Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby Theodore C. and Sarah Howes Memorial Scholarship in Oceanographic Studies Maria Sanchez Roa

Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby Ray Ellis Memorial Scholarship: Lucas Belain

Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby Ed Jerome Memorial Scholarship Sam Gurney

Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby Scholarship: Jocelyn Baliunas

Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby Scholarship: Ryan Harding

Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby Scholarship: Annalee Hoy

Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby Scholarship: Sophia Kokoszka

Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby Scholarship: Jacob Riis

Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby Scholarship: Kinley Rizin

Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby Scholarship: Daniel Serpa

Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby Scholarship: Griffin Stead

Martha’s Vineyard Surfcasters Association Scholarship: Maria Sanchez Roa

Martha’s Vineyard Surfcasters Association Scholarship: Griffin Stead

Martha’s Vineyard United Soccer Scholarship in Memory of Michael Fararca: Ryan Koster

Martha’s Vineyard United Soccer Scholarship in Memory of Susan Parker Caroline Walsh

Martha’s Vineyard/NAACP Scholarship Madeline Bengtsson

Martha’s Vineyard/NAACP Scholarship Lanieca Haughton

Martha’s Vineyard/NAACP Scholarship Blake Parker

Martha’s Vineyard/NAACP Scholarship Shantavia Whylly

Marvin Joslow Memorial Award (AGHCA) Aileen Mahoney

Marvin Joslow Memorial Award (AGHCA) Clyde Smith

Mary D. Coles Foundation Scholarship Kamar Dehaney

Mary D. Coles Foundation Scholarship Ava McGee

Mary D. Coles Foundation Scholarship Lorhana Souza

Mebbit Morano Memorial Scholarship Clyde Smith

Mildred T. Morano Memorial Scholarship Henry Kyburg-Abbott

MV Hoop Club Scholarship Maria Andrade

MV Hoop Club Scholarship Tobias Roberts

MV Touchdown Club Scholarship Lucas Belain

MV Touchdown Club Scholarship Trevor Gullotta

MV Touchdown Club Scholarship Luke Nascimento

MV Touchdown Club Scholarship Christian Turner

MV Touchdown Club Scholarship Shantavia Whylly

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Bagehot-Backs Bursary for Building Skills Fund: Aiyana Correira

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Albridge C. and Margaret Righter Smith Scholarship Fund: Maria Sanchez Roa

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Alfred F. Ferro and Arthur T. Silva Scholarship Fund: Anabelle Brothers

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Alfred F. Ferro and Arthur T. Silva Scholarship Fund: Jacob Glasgow

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Anne Medeiros Kent Scholarship Fund: Emma Williamson

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Blankenship/Hughes Scholarship Fund: Hannah Hoff

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Caroline A. Secor Scholarship Fund: Carlos Burgos

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Donna Dolinsky and Vincent Reid Memorial Scholarship Fund: Kinley Rinzin

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Donna Dolinsky and Vincent Reid Memorial Scholarship Fund: Marcos Rodrigues

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Dr. Clement N. & Vera E. Amaral Scholarship Fund: Carlos Burgos

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Dr. Clement N. & Vera E. Amaral Scholarship Fund: Marcos Rodrigues

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – George R. and Margaret A. Yates Fund: Aubrey Holmes

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – George R. and Margaret A. Yates Fund: Kinley Rinzin

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Harriet N. Goldberg Fund: Henry Kyburg-Abbott

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Inspiration Fund: Gabriella Sampaio Da Silva

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Inspiration Fund: Kaio Santos Da Silva

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Inspiration Fund: Rayssa de Oliveira

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Inspiration Fund: Sindy Gonsalves

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Inspiration Fund: Quinn Littlefield

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Inspiration Fund: Eduardo Marques

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Inspiration Fund: Daniel Da Silva

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Island Community Chorus Peter R. Boak Music Award Jack Crawford

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Keith A. Dodge Scholarship Fund Gabriela DeBlase

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Keith A. Dodge Scholarship Fund Julia Sayre

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission (MVAC) Aviation Scholarship Fund Jaheem Richards

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Mary I. Medeiros Scholarship Fund Kayla Dow

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Mrs. Agnes Mello Scholarship Fund Aubrey Holmes Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation –

Our Island Club Scholarship Nicole Menton

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Thomas H. and Barbara Fish Lee Scholarship Fund Juliet Morse

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Thomas H. and Barbara Fish Lee Scholarship Fund Daniel Serpa

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Walter and Irene Dumais Scholarship Fund Clara Cabral

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Walter and Irene Dumais Scholarship Fund Nolan Carreiro

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Walter and Irene Dumais Scholarship Fund Andressa Da Trindade

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Walter and Irene Dumais Scholarship Fund Arthur Santos da Silva

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Walter and Irene Dumais Scholarship Fund Everton Santos da Silva

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Walter and Irene Dumais Scholarship Fund Kayla Dow

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Walter and Irene Dumais Scholarship Fund Anna Julia Duarte

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Walter and Irene Dumais Scholarship Fund Alana Nevin

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Walter and Irene Dumais Scholarship Fund Aileen Mahoney

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Walter and Irene Dumais Scholarship Fund Nicole Menton

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Walter and Irene Dumais Scholarship Fund Andrea Morse

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Walter and Irene Dumais Scholarship Fund Hannah Murphy

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Walter and Irene Dumais Scholarship Fund Vivian Peak

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Walter and Irene Dumais Scholarship Fund Tobias Roberts

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Walter and Irene Dumais Scholarship Fund Jenife Santos

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation – Walter and Irene Dumais Scholarship Fund Griffin Stead

As 6/8/2023, MVRHS Seniors were awarded over $1,205,491 in scholarships/awards/gifts. Please note that six scholarships and their recipients listed here have undisclosed award amounts and are not included in the award total.