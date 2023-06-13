Vivian J. Costa

Vivian J. (Scott) Costa, 88, of Vineyard Haven, died peacefully in the arms of her loving family on Saturday, June 10, 2023. She was 88.

Vivian was born on August 30, 1934, in Loogootee, Ind., to Clay and Mabel Scott, and was one of 10 children. She met and married the love of her life, Joseph A. Costa, in 1952 in Arizona, and they were married 70 years as of Oct. 1, 2022. They were blessed with four children. Sadly, Vanessa predeceased her in 2007.

Vivian was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Nothing meant more to her than her family. She was an excellent cook, and loved planning and preparing family dinners and baking sweets.

Vivian is survived by her husband, Joseph A. Costa of Vineyard Haven; son Dennis Costa of Charleston, S.C.; daughters Brenda Costa of Marlborough, and Lisa Costa of Atkinson, N.H.; and by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Her celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice of Cape Cod, 25 Communication Way, Hyannis, MA 02601.