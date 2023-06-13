West Tisbury Library hosts book launch

On Saturday, June 24, at 3:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will host a free book launch for “Borders to Bridges: Arts-Based Curriculum for Social Justice.”

Edgartown author Lynn Ditchfield and Edgartown illustrator Janice Frame will discuss the newly released book.

“Borders to Bridges” contains 54 practical lesson plans and 22 warm-up exercises. It engages students through several avenues, such as creative writing, scientific exploration, and music. Ditchfield created the book during her research for doctoral work, sponsored by the M.V. Vision Fellowship.

Contributors include educators, writers, artists, and consultants from 38 countries and 20 U.S. states. More than 50 contributors are from Martha’s Vineyard.

The “Borders to Bridges” curriculum has been piloted in several schools. On Martha’s Vineyard, the seven K-12 schools, as well as the YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club, have been among the piloting organizations since 2019.

The discussion will be followed by a Q and A with local contributors. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.