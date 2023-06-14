Bloomsday is back

Arts and Society presents the 43rd annual Bloomsday celebration, with music, drama, and humor. Based on the writings of James Joyce, this local performance takes place on Saturday, June 17, at 8 pm at the Katharine Cornell Theater in Vineyard Haven.

Founder and artistic director John Crelan says that the performances will include a world premiere of a setting of the poem “XXXVI” from Joyce’s poetry collection “Chamber Music,” with the composer Phillip Dietterich at the piano and Molly Conole singing.

Gerry Yukevich will perform from the end of “The Dead” from “Dubliners,” and Pam Schnatterly returns as Molly from “Ulysses.” Other scenes and surprises include performances by Kevin Ryan, Alexandro Y. Chiara, and Ian Chickering.

Tickets are $25 at the door or in advance at Bunch of Grapes bookstore (cash or check only). For information, call 508-696-0539 or email jcrelan@yahoo.com.