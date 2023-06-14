Court Report: May 22 – June 12, 2023

May 22

Jade L. Correll, Vineyard Haven; 22, leaving scene of property damage: continued to pre-trial hearing.

June 1

Keneishia N. Henry-Grey, Edgartown; 44, assault and battery with dangerous weapon, assault and battery on police officer, resisting arrest: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Alexandra M. Vargas, Vineyard Haven; 40, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pre-trial hearing.

June 5

Eric V. Oliveira, Oak Bluffs; 27, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, number plate violation to conceal ID: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $200 court costs.

June 7

Charles H. Wilson, Oak Bluffs; 65, vandalizing property, breaking and entering building at nighttime for felony, trespassing, resisting arrest: continued to pre-trial hearing.

June 8

Aloizio Vargas, Vineyard Haven, Vineyard Haven; 38, distributing obscene matter to minor, distributing obscene matter: continued to pre-trial hearing with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim.

June 12

Savio D. Menegazzo, Vineyard Haven; 28, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Mikhail M. Mordvinov, Edgartown; 34, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pre-trial hearing.