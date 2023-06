Hop in a kayak, or maybe gingerly step in, and join a Felix Neck naturalist to explore Sengekontacket Pond and search for wildlife. These family-guided Kayak Tours focus on the natural history of saltwater communities found on the Island. Friday, June 16, 10 am. Members, $45 per person; nonmembers, $50 each. Call 508-627-4850 for more information.