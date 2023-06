If you’re a newbie to gardening, there’s a lot to learn, and it can feel overwhelming. Help is available, however. Spend an hour with the folks at Beetlebung Farm, and learn about breeding, selection, and growing techniques. You’ll taste veggies straight from the fields and greenhouses, and enjoy a dish prepared by Beetlebung farmers. Plus, there’s wine. Wednesday, June 14, 5:30 to 6:30 pm, $45 per person. Email info@beetlebungfarm.org to register.