Poet's Corner: 'Here'

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0

Here
By Jeffrey Agnoli

Places like the island
are portals
magic wardrobes
platforms 9 and ¾
cracks in the sky

where other dimensions
become unexpectedly
accessible to
accidental
seekers

Here sky and sea shimmer
and secretly invite
the unsettled
the wandering
to self-reveal

to the beloved biosphere
the price is surreal
real portals are costly
and it’s hard to heal
what was original

but a glowing grid
upholds even our worst
allowing new awareness
to keep entering
the world.

Jeffrey Agnoli is a poet and educator who lives in Edgartown. His daily short poems can be viewed on Instagram @#jeffagnoli.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.

 

