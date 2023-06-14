Poet’s Corner: ‘Here’

Here

By Jeffrey Agnoli

Places like the island

are portals

magic wardrobes

platforms 9 and ¾

cracks in the sky

where other dimensions

become unexpectedly

accessible to

accidental

seekers

Here sky and sea shimmer

and secretly invite

the unsettled

the wandering

to self-reveal

to the beloved biosphere

the price is surreal

real portals are costly

and it’s hard to heal

what was original

but a glowing grid

upholds even our worst

allowing new awareness

to keep entering

the world.

Jeffrey Agnoli is a poet and educator who lives in Edgartown. His daily short poems can be viewed on Instagram @#jeffagnoli.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.