Poet’s Corner: ‘Here’

Here
By Jeffrey Agnoli
Places like the island
are portals
magic wardrobes
platforms 9 and ¾
cracks in the sky
where other dimensions
become unexpectedly
accessible to
accidental
seekers
Here sky and sea shimmer
and secretly invite
the unsettled
the wandering
to self-reveal
to the beloved biosphere
the price is surreal
real portals are costly
and it’s hard to heal
what was original
but a glowing grid
upholds even our worst
allowing new awareness
to keep entering
the world.
Jeffrey Agnoli is a poet and educator who lives in Edgartown. His daily short poems can be viewed on Instagram @#jeffagnoli.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.