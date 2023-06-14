Sharks emerge from first week of action at .500

1 of 5

The first week of the New England Collegiate Baseball League regular season has come and gone, and the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks stand at 3-3.

The Sharks won their June 7 home opener versus the North Shore Navigators 12-5, before beating the Valley Blue Sox (11-4) and North Shore Navigators (9-1) away later in the week. They lost to the Mystic Schooners at home, and then Newport Gulls and Valley Blue Sox away in that same time frame.

So far, manager Billy Uberti is pretty happy with his team’s offensive potential, and the consistency of his bullpen. The transition from metal to wood bats is not always easy, but the Sharks are taking to it. “We have some of the top batting averages in the league so far; they’re getting used to the bats, and how we’re doing things here,” Uberti said.

Leading the way at the plate has been outfielder Jayden Hylton (1.390 on-base plus slugging percentage), first baseman Scott Seeker (1.095 OPS), center fielder Caden Shapiro (1.011), and shortstop Gio Colasante (.859). Hylton and Seeker each have two dingers, six RBIs, and three stolen bases already, while Shapiro leads the group with a .389 batting average.

“Our offense is going to wear teams out all year,” Uberti stated.

Coming out of the pen, Bradley Gagen (1.50 ERA, 8 Ks, 6 IP), Eli Majick (0.0 ERA, 5 Ks, 4 IP), and Jack Owens (0.0 ERA, 3 Ks, 4.1 IP) have been fantastic for the Sharks. Gagen and Majick have only allowed four hits and/or walks each so far this season.

“Our bullpen has been lights out; from the fourth inning and on, teams haven’t scored much on us … Our starters have given up too many walks, but will improve. We’ll get there.”

Outside of the stat sheets, Uberti is also really pleased with the team’s chemistry, and their willingness to shoot the breeze with one another during pregame activities.

“It’s been a smooth transition for the players who have joined us late, because the guys are so good at staying light, and having fun,” he said. “That’s when they play their best.”

This upcoming week, the Sharks will largely be playing on the road, with only two games at the Shark Tank. Both home tilts will be against the 2-4 Mystic Schooners, on Friday night at 6:35 pm, and Tuesday night at 6:35 pm.