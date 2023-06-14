Tisbury: Water refill stations, Filmusic Festival, Juneteenth cookbook, and ballroom dancing

Heard on Main Street: Wine is cheaper than gas. Drink, don’t drive.

Sunday is Father’s Day. He would really enjoy the paintings in Louisa Gould Gallery’s “Set Sail For Summer” show, now featuring truly guy things, like boats, fishermen, fishhooks, and other delights. Many would make him smile.

To reduce the problems of disposable plastic bottles, the Vineyard Conservation Society has already brought water bottle refill stations to more than 20 locations on our Island. Check online at vineyardconservation.org/tap-map for more information. Our town has one at the Black Dog Café and another in Veterans Memorial Park.

The Friends of the Vineyard Haven Public Library welcome new members. Volunteers and those interested in knowing more about the Friends are invited to come to the meeting at 10:15 am on Saturday, June 24. The Friends of the Library meet once a month.

I finally got to enjoy a Grace Church lobster roll last week. I don’t know what I was waiting for. And it was every bit as good as I hoped.

I guess most of our summer friends are back. And just in time for things to liven up.

The Filmusic Festival runs from next Thursday through Sunday at the M.V. Film Center. This is a long weekend, June 22 through 25, of feature films and musical performances that celebrate music, culture, and film. You can now purchase an all-access festival pass to get in to all seven films. Or you can get individual tickets. There is something for everyone. The variety is terrific.

Chicken Alley invites you to consider volunteering in the shop on Monday, June 26, from 5 to 6:30 pm. Meet some of the staff, and learn about the work they do to benefit our Island and M.V. Community Services. Courtney Atkins, the volunteer coordinator, will be there.

Robert Culbert, Island birding expert, will lead a Summer Solstice Bird Walk at one of his favorite places in Edgartown on Wednesday, June 21, at 4 pm. Registration with the Edgartown library is required.

The West Tisbury library now has for sale children’s and young adult books in the Friends room on the lower level. Their annual Book Sale will be held in a tent at the West Tisbury School the week of July 23. Do not bring more books — they have no room.

Oak Bluffs library celebrates with a Juneteenth Potluck at 5:30 pm next Tuesday, June 20. You cook a recipe from “Watermelon and Red Birds,” the first Juneteenth cookbook. Then come together for a meal and conversation. The cookbook is at the O.B. circulation desk: Choose your recipe, and they’ll make a copy for you. Registration is encouraged: hburbidge@clamsnet.org or 508-693-9433.

You can go with or without a dance partner to the Oak Bluffs library to learn fundamental ballroom dancing moves taught by Tom and Janet on Thursday, June 22, from 7 to 8 pm. For all ages. Shoes with smooth soles are recommended. There will be members of the Martha’s Vineyard Ballroom Group (who meet Sunday evenings at 7 pm at the Unitarian Church).

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Fredrick Nash and J.B. Lamont. Happy birthday on Monday to Johanna Robichau. Tuesday belongs to Laura Kimball.

Heard on Main Street: Since it’s the early worm that gets eaten by the bird, sleep late.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.