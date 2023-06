An Oak Bluffs man was indicted on Monday, June 12, by a Dukes County Grand Jury on charges of kidnapping and rape.

Chad Atkinson was accused of kidnapping and raping a 16 year old girl on the Island last September. He was arrested after a sting and investigation conducted by the Tisbury Police Department.

A press release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office states that Atkinson is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, August 1, at 9 am at the Dukes County Courthouse.