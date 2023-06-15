Is speaking at a library really a constitutional right?

I’m writing in response to Jack Fructman’s interesting assessment of a library’s legal obligation to book a speaker. He raises more questions than he answers.

He seems to suggest that Alan Dershowitz has a constitutional right to be allowed to speak at a library-sponsored program. Does that mean any author or speaker with credentials has a right to demand and receive a booking? Because if that’s the case, library programs as we know it will end. We can’t possibly book everybody who wants to speak, regardless of their expertise. There isn’t enough time and there isn’t enough money in our budgets. What, if any, are the limits on this supposed right?

Despite what Mr. Fructman says, a library is considered a “limited public forum” under Federal Law. This means we have a right to curate our program series as we do our book collections – based on the policies adopted by the library Trustees, our dedication to unbiased selection, our understanding of the needs and desires of our communities, the realities of our financial and staffing limitations, and our professional training. Alan Dershowitz’ constitutional right to speak at the library begins and ends on the library’s public grounds. He can use a bullhorn on Beetlebung Corner and lecture to passers by. He can place ads in newspaper announcing his talk. He can make the Adirondack chairs on our lawn his new Chilmark Store porch and speak until the cows come home.

I would also like to know the assumptions on which Mr. Fructman bases his analysis. In his opinion would this constitutional right to a speaking engagement at a library hold up if the applicant’s claim of political bias were unproven and untrue? As with many of his claims, Alan Dershowitz’ assertion that the Chilmark Library was acting maliciously on political grounds is patently false. Mr. Dershowitz has offered not one shred of proof, only constant whining that nobody in Chilmark likes him anymore so the library must be part of the shunning. The library, on the other hand, has a decade-long string of written communication to prove its point.

I ask Mr. Fructman to consider this scenario: suppose you, a well-respected constitutional scholar with impeccable credentials who has lectured at the Chilmark Library, were to contact me tomorrow and demand a speaking engagement this summer to defend Alan Dershowitz’ constitutional right to to a booking. I would tell you I’m sorry but the series has been fully booked for months.

Suppose you then tell me that unless I “find a way to make this happen” you will ruin my reputation by telling local and national media I refused you soley because of personal distaste for Alan Dershowitz’ antics. And when I don’t cave in to your threats you do just that, adding threats to sue me, the library, and the town of Chilmark. Now, following that, the library and me in particular receive multiple threats to personal safety from partisans across the country who believe your false claims.

At that point, Mr. Fructman, after you have bullied, threatened and harassed library staff, am I still constitutionally required to offer you a speaking engagement now or at some point in the future? Even though all available dates are committed to other speakers and I am legitimately fearful for my personal safety and reputation? Am I required to bump another speaker to accommodate you, pay library staff overtime to make room on another night, and personally spend another $500 on home security? At what point can I tell you we are unable to accommodate your demands?

I can assure readers this imaginary scenario would never happen because I know Jack Fructman to be a gentleman and a scholar. But substitute Alan Dershowitz and this is what actually has happened.

I am writing from my professional experience and personal point of view and not as a representative of Chilmark’s elected Board of Library Trustees.

Ebba Rene Hierta

Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners

Certified Librarian #S4879