Real Estate Confidential: Think Katama for the beach

As a full- or part-time resident of Katama, you’ll enjoy all the things that make Martha’s Vineyard so special. Katama is a beach community in Edgartown with Katama Bay separating Katama from Chappaquiddick Island on the east, while the Atlantic Ocean borders the residential area’s south side. Edgartown Great Pond is located on Katama’s western border.

When you approach Katama from Edgartown, you will come to a literal fork in the road. You can take Katama Road to the left or you can go right on Herring Creek Road. No matter which direction you choose, you’ll discover stunning views and wondrous Katama houses for sale that are just waiting for you to settle into the area.

Whereas the homes in Edgartown are renowned for celebrating the prosperity of the whaling era from years ago, Katama properties are more diverse when it comes to architectural style. Whether you want a single-family ranch or a large estate with a guest house for your in-laws, Katama has a home that will suit your needs, wants, and desires.

The spacious post-and-beam home at 5 Marsh Hawk Circle provides an opportunity for Island living and vacation rental income. The home is located in Island Grove, convenient to the village, South Beach, Wilson’s Landing for kayak and boat launching, and Morning Glory Farm. The home has been expanded over the years with the addition of a delightful year-round sunroom, a new primary, first-floor bedroom, a one-car attached garage, an expanded, unfinished full basement, and solar panels. Reasonably priced at $2,225,000.

Luxury abounds at 2 Field Club Drive from the impeccable attention to detail, the lavish finishes throughout, and the beautifully landscaped backyard and large patio with cooking and dining areas. All the expansive and bright bedrooms are en-suite. Located just a short distance from both South Beach and downtown Edgartown, this home includes access to the exclusive amenities of the Edgartown Field Club, including 3 pools, spa, tennis and pickleball courts, elegant clubhouse, fitness center, and dining options.

The renovated Katama estate on 3.5 acres at 16 Witchwood Drive offers a rare opportunity to acquire a turnkey property with a deeded deep-water dock slip. Highlights include a finished lower level, huge heated pool, three-car garage, neighborhood tennis and pickleball courts, first-floor primary bedroom, double-sided stone fireplace, and park-like grounds. Offered fully furnished, the property is the epitome of luxury and is set in one of the most exclusive areas of Martha’s Vineyard.

The pre-construction offering at 11 Brushy Lane provides an opportunity to add your own final touches to your Vineyard home. Top-notch architectural details and styling abound throughout the home, including beautiful hardwood floors, custom tile, shiplap paneling, crown molding, and too many other details to mention. Located between Edgartown village and South Beach, with easy access to the bicycle path, this is an idyllic location and home from which to launch your Island lifestyle and create treasured Vineyard memories for years to come.

