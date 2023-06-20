Deirdre DeCarion, 79, died on June 13, 2023 at her home in Edgartown.

Deirdre, DeeDee or just D — if you met her, you rarely forgot her. She could make you feel so good. Blessed with amazing creativity, she took delight in encouraging artistry in others, whether it be drawing, painting, woodcarving, or music. Everything could turn into an art project. On the Vineyard, her hand-carved wooden walking sticks still adorn many hallways. If you have one, you will remember her as the Dam Beaver at Vineyard Artisans fairs.

Her home in Edgartown is adorned with the finely crafted half-hull models that she made at Wooden Boat School in Maine, a place she loved.

Deirdre was also the creative force and founder of the Featherstone Ukulele Jam, which continues today.

She loved anything that was fun. She had a knack of bringing out the beautiful, innocent playfulness of others, and her photographs captured her joyful spirit, as there was often something quirky in the image. She wrote her own journals, short stories, and poetry. Few people know that she was also quite a calligrapher.

Deirdre loved and respected the outdoors, and everything that is natural. She was a naturalist, a hiker, sailor, runner, birdwatcher, camper, and teacher of the environment and nature to many. Above all, Deirdre was a naturally born teacher. It was in her blood. She was most comfortable at the front of her class, or when she had an audience. She loved students of all ages, and encouraged their individuality. For Deirdre, to be original and creative was as important as the basics. She taught science in a way that taught many middle school science students valuable life lessons. She is remembered at Brown Middle School in Madison, Conn., where she taught for many years before moving to Toronto and then to Martha’s Vineyard.

After teaching in Madison, Deirdre DeCarion achieved a doctoral degree from Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto. It is likely many of her former teachers were surprised that she excelled as a student to this degree. But she was passionate about teaching and well-crafted curricula. She was never afraid to break a mold or tradition, and the changes to which she was committed drove her to further levels of learning.

Deirdre was born on June 13, 1944, in New York City, the eldest daughter of William DeCarion of New York City and Delila DeCarion (Bofill) of Puerto Rico. Her early years were in Freeport, Long Island, N.Y. She is survived by her sister, Susie Atwell; her brother-in-law, Jack Atwell, and nieces Karin and Rebecca, all of Charlotte, N.C.

In Toronto, Deirdre is adored by many friends, including Clara Kisco, Sharon Alton, and Brenda Harris. She was predeceased by her longtime friend Ann Hinson. Deirdre has been a part-time resident of Martha’s Vineyard since 1995, and made it her permanent home for the past five years. Rest in peace, beautiful soul.