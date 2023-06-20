Services Saturday for Margaret Elizabeth Boyd

Margaret Elizabeth Boyd, “Sissie,” 90, of Edgartown, passed away on June 19, 2023, at Bourne Manor. She was the wife of Curtis E. Boyd.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, June 23, from 5 to 7 pm, at Chapman Funerals in Oak Bluffs. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 24, at 11 am, at New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown, officiated by Father Nagle.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper. For online condolences and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.