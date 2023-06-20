Taste of Juneteenth celebrates community 

1 of 19

On Sunday evening, the P.A. Club was alive with laughter, music, and the smell of delicious food.

More than 300 people gathered for the Martha’s Vineyard branch of the NAACP’s second annual Taste of Juneteenth event, which featured a food tasting from local Black and indigenous culinary professionals. Standout dishes included hibiscus quesadillas, red snapper tacos, and fresh corn polenta.

“Juneteenth means spreading Black love, joy, and freedom,” said Chef Kevin King. “Sharing the passion of feeding your people and providing nourishment for the soul.”

There were a variety of vendors promoting their businesses and organizations. Additionally, there was a live art show by local artist Bernica Wilcox, and music by Allie & Paryss Entertainment.

“I’m lucky to be a part of the event, [and] glad we’re all able to come together,” said Wilcox.

NAACP president Toni Kauffman said the event was “amazing.”

“Look at all these people, they’re enjoying Black-owned businesses, which was part of our goal — to promote and highlight the Black-owned, BIPOC business owners on the Island … it has been an outpouring that we are extremely grateful for,” said Kauffman.

Chef Lori Edmonds Gregory emphasized Juneteenth’s theme of community. “This is a way to celebrate us as African American people,” she said. “It’s about bringing people together.”