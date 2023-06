Featherstone Center for the Arts hosts an artist talk and a small sale of work from YoonJee Kwak on Friday, June 23, at 5:30 pm. Meet the visiting artist while she will be on-Island to teach a sold-out two-day ceramics workshop. She will kick the weekend off with the artist talk and sale of her work on Friday night, in the Pottery Studio. The talk will be less than an hour, and is free and open to the public. Learn more about the artist at yoonjeekwak.com.