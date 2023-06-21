Boston-based musician at the West Tisbury library

On Saturday, July 1, at 3 pm, the West Tisbury library hosts a concert featuring Andrew Sue Wing, Boston-based guitarist, singer, and songwriter. A press release from the library says, “Wing’s music blends rhythms of the blues, classic rock, and soul jazz with the arrangements and feel of 1970s and ’80s disco, funk, and R and B. Drawing on influences ranging from Grant Green and John Scofield to Stevie Wonder and Anderson .Paak, Wing plays soulful originals and groovy covers.”

Wing, with a strong baritone voice, belts out soaring choruses. delivers soulful ballads, and has a unique style of guitar versatility playing both solo and in a band. The release says that “Andrew is equally at home performing originals and covers that span a wide range of genres.”

The concert is free and open to the public.