Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met with 22 of their members and guests to play six games of cribbage against six different players. The results are as follows:

First, Tony Rezendes with a 14/6 +152 card: a perfect card

Second, Bill Russell with a 14/6 +121 card: another perfect card

Third, Jack Silvia with a 9/4 +86 card

Fourth, George Giosmas with a 9/4 +59 card

Fifth, David Pothier with a 8/4 +42 card

There were seven 24-points hands, by Neale Bassett, Albion Alley, Kathy Kinsman, Alan Michaels, Ron Ferreira, and two by Tony Rezendes. There were a total of eight skunks, a game won by more than 30 points.

Please come and play with us any Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.