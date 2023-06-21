Edgartown: Monday Matinee, Chef Look Cooks, Village Market, and Discovery Days

Is it just me, or does it seem like there are more people here than usual for June? Or maybe it’s just that it isn’t beach weather, so they are out and about more than they would be in other years. I suppose it could be my imagination as well, and it’s always like this. I don’t know. But it sure is busy around these parts.

Happy birthday to Julie Belisle on June 21, Doug Pease on June 24, and my big brother, Bob Gardner, on June 25.

Bill Eville will be signing his book “Washed Ashore” at Edgartown Books on Saturday, June 24. from 2 to 4 pm. The book is a series of linked essays about Mr. Eville’s life experience upon moving to the Vineyard.

The Edgartown library is offering a Monday Matinee of “Ballerina Boys” on Monday, June 26, at 1 pm, a documentary about Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, whose male ballerinas have for 50 years taken great risks to practice their dazzling version of ballet parody. While the film celebrates the Trocks’ joyful artistry, it also asks viewers to face issues of gender, inclusion, and social justice.

Again at the library, Chef Look Cooks: Thursday evening edition is on June 22 at 5 pm, offering up a waffle and sauerkraut Reuben Burger dinner. Registration is required, and you may register for the lesson here.

Tuesday mornings from 9 am until 2 pm, one can attend the Edgartown Village Market, an open-air market at the Daniel Fisher House on Main Street. It looks like it will happen every Tuesday except July Fourth. The market will offer produce, flowers, and other provisions, as well as artist creations. How nice to have such a thing happening in Edgartown.

Congratulations to Madelyn Crowell, Allicia Pereira Guimaraes, and Mabel DeRoche, students at the Edgartown School, who recently received the JFK Make a Difference Award. This award is open to all Massachusetts middle schoolers who have either engaged in a major community service project or have initiated and participated in a school project that literally is meant to “make a difference.” Every Monday morning, these three would share a Monday Morning Quote over the school sound system for the whole school to hear, in both English and Portuguese. It was a huge commitment, involving organizing, planning, and facilitating the activity, so that everyone in school could start their week on a positive note. The girls and their parents were invited to the awards ceremony at the JFK Library last week. Nice work to all of them.

The last day of school is Tuesday. By the time you read this, kids will be out and about for summer. I can’t believe it’s here. The halls will be filled with shouts and celebrations come 12 pm on Tuesday, that’s for sure.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum shares information about the upcoming Discovery Days summer class series for children, with eight sessions running from July 11 to August 11. The program is open to children ages 5 through 12, offering a unique combination of fun and education that immerses participants in history, culture, and science through hands-on activities, creative projects, and engaging tours.

Registration closes the Friday before each session, or as classes fill up, on a first-come, first-served basis. Please reach out to Rebecca Nutton, the M.V. Museum education manager, if you have any questions. The museum phone number is 508-627-4441, and the website is mvmuseum.org.

That’s all the news for now. If you have something to share, please email me at ggardnermv@gmail.com. I’m always on the lookout for stories, happenings, and adventures to share with readers.

Have a great week. Remember, patience and kindness. Patience and kindness. It’s a great summer mantra.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.