Gift shopping for someone who likes everything vintage, boatloads of flowers, and fine crafts? This Sunday, June 25 (and every Sunday through the beginning of October), from 10 am to 2 pm, head to the Oak Bluffs Open Market at Washington Park, where the lines between an artisan fair, a farmers market, and an antique show blur beautifully. If you have one too many vintage trinkets and your partner is begging you to sell them, call 508-939-1076 for details on how to become a vendor.