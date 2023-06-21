Governor Healey to visit the Vineyard

Governor Maura Healey is scheduled to visit Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday, what is likely her first public appearance on the Island since becoming governor of Massachusetts.

Healey is expected to visit the Island Food Pantry as well as Health Imperatives, a reproductive health clinic.

Imperatives was provided state funding at the end of last year to offer medical abortions, what would be the first to offer abortions on the Island.

Healey has made access to abortion a signature part of her tenure, and that has not been lost on officials at Health Imperatives.

“Governor Maura Healey has been fighting for our civil rights her entire career,” Julia Kehoe, CEO of Health Imperatives told the Times Wednesday. “Massachusetts is so lucky to have her in its corner. Health Imperatives is honored to have her join us for this important milestone in our history, as we expand access to critical health care in Southeastern Massachusetts by offering medication abortion.”

Healey is expected to hold a press conference at Health Imperatives at 1:30.