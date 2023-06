Mark your calendars for a one-of-a-kind juried fine art and crafts show, where you have the opportunity to engage and purchase directly from Island artisans on Sunday, June 25, 10 am to 2 pm (and every Sunday). Visit the Vineyard Artisans Festival in West Tisbury at the Grange Hall, and mingle with 70-plus talented Island creatives. Admire the crafts, chat with the creators, and take home a unique treasure. For details, visit vineyardartisans.com.