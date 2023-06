A beautiful and diverse narrative is being told by African Americans and other people of color in the floral marketplace. Teresa Speight is the author of “Black Flora,” her latest book about African Americans and their excellence in floriculture and farming. Clear your schedule on Saturday, June 24, at 10 am, so you can listen to Speight share rich stories about floral creatives who followed their passion and made it their life’s work. Polly Hill Arboretum. Register at bit.ly/PHA_Black_Flora.