Real Estate Transactions: June 12 – 16, 2023

Aquinnah

June 15, Paul H. Shands sold 0 State Road to Edward M. Parker II and Keelan A. Parker for $175,000.

Chilmark

June 14, Fiduciary Trust Co., trustee of Margaret R. Storrow 2020 Trust, sold 70 State Road to Amy E. Harrison and Peter Harrison for $1,050,000.

June 15, Noreen M. Flanders and Christopher A. Flanders, trustee of H. Brian Flanders 1992 Trust, sold 0 Menemsha Crossing to Brian H. Flanders, trustee of Hammett Hill Trust 2, for $4,220.

Edgartown

June 13, James V. Palmieri and the Estate of Constance P. Scott sold 47 Marthas Road to Lisa Crissman and Scott Crissman for $1,295,000.

June 14, James A. Winters sold 11 Twenty First St. South and 17 Twenty First St. South to Walter Gold for $670,000.

June 15, Cynthia G. Wansiewicz, trustee of 71 North Summer St. Nominee Trust, sold 71 North Summer St. to 71 North Summer St. LLC for $2,495,000.

June 16, James W. Clabby III and Mary Kathleen Clabby sold 68 Winter St. Unit 3 to Stephanie Deleeuw Carter, trustee of Stephanie Deleeuw Carter Revocable Trust, for $805,000.

Oak Bluffs

June 13, Mitchell Karlan and Mary Karlan sold 30 Namas Ave. to Anthony A. Samuels for $3,285,000.

June 13, Michelle M. Duarte, Veronica L. Malcouronne, now known as Veronica Sparacino, and the Estate of Leslie I. Malcouronne sold 8 Franklin Ave. Extension to Walter Z. Falconer for $998,000.

June 15, Nicholas A. Kotsopoulos sold 13 Wayland Ave. to John A. Kotsopoulos for $117,000.

Tisbury

June 13, Emily K. Hackett and Natasha B. Cooper, trustees of Emily K. Hackett 2022 Trust, sold 176 Sandpiper Lane Unit 11 to Charles T. Felder for $1,075,000.

West Tisbury

June 14, Christy Phillips sold 15 Rock Pond Road to Peter Sawyer for $255,000.