Tisbury announces tennis program for town 

Tisbury recently announced opportunities for its summer tennis program. The Tisbury Open Space Committee built new clay tennis courts on Church Street, and revitalized the parking area using funds from a Community Preservation committee grant.

The Church Street Tennis Courts will be locked to protect the clay surface, but open for paying customers. There are $150 seasonal family memberships for Tisbury residents, $20 reservation fees for Tisbury residents, and $35 reservation fees for non-Tisbury residents, each reservation session for 1½ hours. The pay-to-play options will be available after mid-July.

The keys that come with family memberships can be purchased at the Department of Public Works office at 115 High Point Lane in Tisbury. By mid-July, members will be able to reserve court time online, and gain access through an electronic lock system with a PIN number.

Additionally, the committee is working with the West Chop Club’s tennis program to provide clinics at Church Street, and at the three new pickleball courts at Lake Street.

More information about the town’s tennis offerings can be found at bit.ly/42QbB8q.

For any questions, contact James Burrows at james@vaalbara.com.