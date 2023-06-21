Tisbury: Filmusic Festival, boatbuilding exhibit, library programs, and songwriters concert

Heard on Main Street: No matter what you hear on the radio, Hyannis is not on-Island, and there is only one “oak” in Oak Bluffs.

The Filmusic Festival runs from today through Sunday at the M.V. Film Center. This is a long weekend, June 22 through 25, of feature films and musical performances that celebrate music, culture, and film. Buy an all-access festival pass for all seven films, or you can get individual tickets. There is something for everyone. The variety is terrific.

“The Perfect Craft: Wooden Boatbuilding” is a new exhibit at the M.V. Museum. It explores the history of wooden boatbuilding on Martha’s Vineyard, from the earliest Wampanoag mishoons. View the craftsmanship through art, models, historic images, oral histories, and full-size boats. Staged over much of the campus, this is a journey from a time when boats were the lifelines of the Island to today’s symbols of leisure and connection to tradition. The exhibit is open into October.

The Friends of the Vineyard Haven Public Library welcome new members. If you are interested in volunteering or interested in knowing more about the Friends, meet at 10:15 am on Saturday, June 24. The Friends of the Library meet once a month.

Chicken Alley invites you to find out about volunteering in the shop on Monday, June 26, from 5 to 6:30 pm. Meet the staff and learn about the work they do that benefits our Island and M.V. Community Services. Courtney Atkins, the volunteer coordinator, will be there.

I had a lovely visit with Heather and Paul Astroangelo and their handsome young sons, Ryan and Evan. The little ones couldn’t remember their last visit from New Jersey a few years ago. The boys are grandsons of John Chapman. They were both entertaining and delightful on this trip. Their coming certainly brightened up my weekend.

Today, Thursday, June 22, the Ag Society presents “Raising Livestock on Martha’s Vineyard,” a panel featuring local farmers and agri-journalist Chloe Sorvino. This discussion starts at 5:30 pm at the Ag Hall.

Oak Bluffs library offers a book talk about “A Border Town in Poland: A 20th Century Memoir,” by Nora Jean and Michael Levin, seasonal residents of Chilmark and D.C., at 3:30 pm on Saturday, June 24. They will share the stories of Nora Jean’s family and their work during the Holocaust.

A financial literacy workshop at the O.B. library sounds like it can help anyone on Friday, June 30, at 3:30 pm. This will introduce you to the basics of personal finance and how to create your ideal lifestyle. Bring a notebook; if not, the library will provide scrap paper. No registration necessary.

Songwriters for Elder Housing will appear with special guest Geraldine Brooks at the Tabernacle on Friday, June 30, at 7:30 pm, in a program to benefit affordable housing for Island elderly and disabled.

Thanks to a collaboration with Island libraries, Island DPWs and M.V. Refuse District, there is now a community of Beach BeFrienders dedicated to tending our beloved Island beaches. Tend a beach anytime, anywhere you can, with the official Beach BeFriender cleanup kits, available at your local library. Disposal is free at any Island transfer station. You can meet up this Saturday, June 24, at Chilmark’s Squibnocket Beach from 8 to10 am. A volunteer will be there with bags and gloves, and will handle beach trash disposal. Dairy Queen cone tokens are offered to participating kids under 12.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out on Sunday to Jack O’Callaghan. Greetings on Monday to Nancy Cryer. Tuesday belongs to Leslie Craven. Happy birthday to Emma Kristal on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Everyone was thinking it; I just said it.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.